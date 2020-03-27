All Head Start and Early Head Start locations operated by Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area are taking applications via mobile phone.
Families may take photos of documentation they have at home, such as birth certificates, immunization records or proof of income. Those photos can be emailed to headstartapp@escswa.org. All application information can be completed while talking to a Head Start or Early Head Start staff member.
Staff also will follow up with families during the application process by phone or email.
For questions about programs or locations, contact 417-627-2059 or 417-627-2045. Residents also can email jbarrera@escswa.org or jwarmoth@escswa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.