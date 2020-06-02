CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department on Tuesday announced a new positive case of COVID-19 and possible community exposure to attendees of services at a Carthage church.
Contact tracing revealed that the patient attended church on May 24 at Alfa y Omega Covenant Church, located at 2485 W. Old 66 Blvd. in Carthage. According to the department, the patient:
• Began developing mild symptoms on May 17 after exposure to another person associated with the church during a dinner at a private residence.
• Attended services on May 24 at the church.
• Was quarantined on May 29 when they were named as a contact to a previous positive case.
• Received medical treatment at Mercy Hospital Joplin's ER on May 31 for worsening symptoms, and received COVID-19 testing.
Officials with the department are asking others who attended that May 24 service to contact the department, said Administrator Tony Moehr.
"We're interested if other people have exhibited symptoms of that nature," Moehr said. "This person was a contact with (another positive case). We put this one in quarantine, and they became ill while in quarantine."
Moehr said the two cases connected to the church are not family members.
The case keeps the total number of positive cases for Jasper County at 23, Moehr said — one case was removed after an indeterminate test was clarified with a second test that came back negative.
