Joplin's COVID-19 cases are down from the counts seen a month ago, but the city's health director said no correlation to the city's reinstated mask mandate can be drawn at this point.
There were 286 active cases reported Monday in Joplin, a number that was down by nearly 14% from the numbers seen a week to two weeks ago, according to the city COVID-19 dashboard.
Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, said it's still too early to tell whether there is a downward trend as a result of the citywide mask mandate that was renewed Nov. 19 by a majority vote of the City Council.
Talken said that it takes one to two 14-day cycles after a mask requirement is put in place before a downward trend might be noticeable in case numbers.
But he doesn't expect a decrease yet. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, when people may have gathered despite recommendations of health authorities, Talken said it is likely Joplin could experience an increase in numbers.
Representatives of Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital, Access Health Care, Community Clinic, Kansas City University Joplin and the Jasper County Health Department sent a letter Nov. 16 to cities in Jasper and Newton counties as well as the county commissions asking for action because of a rapid rise in new cases and growing hospitalizations.
They said in the letter that while Joplin’s mask mandate was in place from July 8 through Aug. 17, COVID-19 hospitalizations “consistently stayed at a manageable level in the community,” but those numbers have spiked in recent days.
In urging government leaders to enact another mask mandate, the health providers said in the letter: “This is for the explicit purpose of reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community, which we know is the only way to reduce the number of sick people in our hospital.”
At the time, there were 100 regional residents in Joplin hospitals. On Tuesday, Joplin numbers showed 95 people hospitalized, 19 from Joplin.
While Carl Junction and Webb City responded by issuing a letter encouraging people to wear masks voluntarily, a majority on the Carthage City Council voted 6-4 in favor of a mask ordinance that was amended to strip it of penalties for violations, but Mayor Dan Rife vetoed the bill. He said he favored encouraging masks but that he didn't think the city should mandate them.
Members of the Jasper County Commission have not taken any action on the request.
In Newton County, health director Larry Bergner earlier said he might favor a mask requirement if the cities wanted one, but none have adopted the requirement.
Joplin's mayor, Ryan Stanley, had said earlier that the area could see improvement in the numbers if cities and counties worked together on a regional mandate.
