Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have at least doubled in the Joplin area in the last two weeks, and area health directors are reminding people that social distancing remains a must.
Joplin has gone from 12 to 24 cases since late May. Cases within Jasper County climbed from 20 to 50 and Newton County has seen the count go from 16 to 40.
"About half of those are community acquired," said Dan Pekarek, director of the Joplin Health Department, regarding Joplin cases. "That means they can't be attributed to a known case or event. The other half can be linked to a previous case."
So far in Jasper County, 50 people have tested positive for the virus and 28 are still in isolation, said the county health director, Tony Moehr. The county currently has 160 under quarantine.
Asked what he attributes the increase to, he said, "There's nothing guaranteed. My gut feeling is that people are just not taking to heart the social distancing anymore. When you look around, you are seeing large groups not maintaining the 6 feet distancing, and that has a tendency to increase the spread of illness.
"We've got a few that work together that ended up closer than 6 feet because of work conditions. A lot of ours is just community contacts. Most of ours is community contacts because people are not social distancing," Moehr said.
Pekarek, asked if the decision last week to go to the next step in the city's COVID-19 recovery plan is a factor, said, "I don't think the city opening up has anything to do with those cases. When the city and state had shelter-in-place orders, that was more about people not going out to public places, and they were doing individual things. All the cases we're seeing now were acquired a week or more ago," before businesses could allow more people in and there were more businesses open, along with gyms and places of worship.
Both Pekarek and the Newton County Health Department director, Larry Bergner, said some of the higher numbers also could be the result of more testing.
"My best guesstimate is that we have increased testing," Bergner said. "The more you test, the more you are going to find COVID-19. We are finding some of the asymptomatic (cases)," which are people who do not show any symptoms but test positive for the virus.
"Some of it is we've opened up a little bit and people are getting out more," Bergner said.
Pekarek said that although residents may not be going to large gatherings, "some of it is tied to the number of people who are doing things. They are doing things with family get-togethers and going to social events with family and friends."
While there are no restrictions on those types of gatherings, Pekarek said the city and the governor's recovery plan for Missouri call for people to continue to observe social distancing.
"The biggest thing that could help that can decrease the spread is to maintain social distancing," Moehr said. "I can't overemphasize that, and people not doing that is what's causing these dramatic increases we're seeing."
Added Pekarek, "If I have a message it is that if we really want to keep the number of cases down, we still need to do the social distancing like staying 6 feet apart, washing hands regularly, and wearing masks. We're still supposed to be social distancing."
The results of getting lax on those measures "are evident in several of our case investigations," Pekarek said.
Local cases
Joplin had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 23 and stayed at 12 cases for several weeks in May and early June.
