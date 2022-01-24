As the omicron variant continues to sweep the state, health care leaders across Missouri are asking residents to reserve hospital emergency departments only for emergency needs in the coming weeks.
The Missouri Hospital Association and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday jointly said patients seeking routine care, such as COVID-19 testing, or experiencing conditions more suitable for an urgent care or primary care setting should seek services “in the appropriate environment,” freeing emergency room staff to focus on critical care for patients with severe illness or life-threatening conditions.
The health agencies note that emergency departments typically experience high volumes of patients during the winter because of seasonal influenza, accidents and other emergencies. But the COVID-19 surge has led to an “overwhelming demand” for care, they said.
“Chest pain, stroke symptoms, physical trauma or severe illness absolutely require emergency care,” said Jon D. Doolittle, president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association, in a statement. “Hospitals’ EDs (emergency departments) are designed to treat this type of care. Unfortunately, the patient surge — from demand for COVID-19 testing and care, as well as other normal seasonal increases in hospital utilization — is causing hospital ED waiting rooms to fill up. This creates a bottleneck because every patient must be screened and treated under federal law, regardless of the seriousness of their condition. In an emergency, a patient should always seek ED care.”
Patients with nonemergency cases should contact their health care provider for further direction rather than present to an emergency room, the agencies said. In particular, residents seeking COVID-19 testing should head to any of the local sites offering those services outside of hospital settings, they said.
“There are a variety of COVID-19 testing locations outside of the state’s hospitals,” said Don Kauerauf, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement. “We encourage Missourians to use non-hospital options for this testing, including state and federal home testing kits that can be ordered online, and tests that are available at other sites to reduce hospital ED crowding. Missourians should consider ordering at-home test kits through the federal online site to have on hand in case they are needed.”
At least one area hospital has noticed the stresses of overburdened emergency departments, partly due to people looking for testing options.
“We have seen multiple patients presenting to the emergency department entirely for COVID testing, whether they are asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic,” said Dr. Jesse Hatfield, medical director of the Mercy Hospital Joplin emergency room, in an email to the Globe through a hospital spokesperson. “I think for many of them, it’s at the request of their employer — sometimes with no other options available for testing.”
Hatfield said people should use an emergency department if needed but try to keep visits to true emergencies.
Freeman Health System said through a spokesperson that it did not have a formal statement on the issue but that “we welcome anyone coming to the ED who thinks they have an emergent situation.”
