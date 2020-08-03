PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Health Department reported Monday that attendees of the county fair on July 30 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who were attending the animal shows in the grandstands from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, as well as those who were at the fairgrounds between 6:30 and 9 p.m. on that day may have been exposed to the new coronavirus, health officials said. The county health department is recommending those who attended the Crawford County Fair during that time frame to monitor themselves for symptoms until Aug. 13.
Symptoms can include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your health care provider or local health department for guidance on testing.
Details: crawfordcountykansas.org, 620-231-5411.
