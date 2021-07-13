State health officials earlier this week issued a COVID-19 hot spot advisory for Jasper County and the surrounding areas following a rise of cases of the delta variant of the virus.
“We are looking at a combination of factors, including data on case rate increases as well as local insights on potential transmission, to identify counties that are or have potential to become hotspots,” said Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in an email to the Globe. “We are providing these insights to community leaders to help overcome vaccine hesitancy and encourage community members to get vaccinated as the best way to control spread of the disease. Where we can inform local leaders ahead of anticipated increases, our intent is that the areas won’t become hotspots."
The advisory had been removed from the state health department's website by late Tuesday. An email sent after hours to Cox about the status of the advisory wasn't immediately returned.
Vaccination rates in the area remain low: Approximately 21.5% of Jasper County's population is fully vaccinated, below the state rate of 39%, according to state health data.
“The best thing area residents can do to protect themselves is to get vaccinated," Cox said. "If not vaccinated, it is important that they mask and keep their distance from those outside their household. The delta variant is highly transmissible and is impacting people of all ages."
Vaccinations also are being encouraged by local health officials as the most effective way to decrease the spread of the virus.
“First of all, there’s plenty of vaccines available, and we would recommend people become vaccinated,” said Tony Moehr, administrator of the Jasper County Health Department. "Those who chose not to be vaccinated or those who have not been able to be vaccinated for some reason should consider wearing masks when in crowded areas and should socially distance, just as we’ve been saying for the last 18 months or so. We hope that people will try to do the right thing for themselves and their communities and try to socially distance and mask.”
Health experts have said the delta variant appears to spread more easily than other strains, and those who are unvaccinated and infected by it have a higher risk of hospitalization.
“(The) delta virus is spreading so much more rapidly than the previous variants,” Moehr said. “The hospital systems in this area and in Springfield are both seeing the highest rates they have ever seen during the entire pandemic. It certainly is something to pay attention to, and it’s unfortunate. A large percentage of the people who are getting it and aren’t vaccinated are ending up hospitalized, and it’s not something to forget about.”
County health departments, including Jasper County's, continue to encourage residents to take the virus seriously for their own safety and the safety of others.
“I think we’re on a trend right now that is not going the proper way, and the only way we can get it going the other way is for people to get vaccinated and/or start trying to take responsibility for their actions and try and wear a mask and socially distance if you’re in crowded areas and consider vaccinations," Moehr said. "And hopefully we can get through this with the least amount of illnesses and deaths."
COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost, regardless of if the patient has insurance, to anyone 12 and older. Vaccines are easily accessible through health departments, care providers and nearly all local pharmacies, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Sam’s Club.
For a list of available COVID-19 vaccine sites, visit MOStopsCovid.com or VaccineFinder.com to schedule an appointment.
