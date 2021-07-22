SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When the pandemic first emerged in 2020, it built up along the East and West coasts before making its way to the Midwest. That gave hospitals here a chance to prepare, said Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth.
With the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 now spreading, Edwards said things are reversed. The hospital has shared its status and struggles often with media sources, including plenty of national ones, because it wants to return the favor of advance warning.
“We believe the disease is starting from inside out now,” Edwards said Thursday. “Southwest Missouri is not unique. This will happen in large swaths of the United States. It just happened here first, so we feel this duty to share what we’ve learned, and be a harbinger of warning to people to understand that it’s coming and that it comes much more rapidly.”
Like Joplin-area hospitals, CoxHealth is close to breaking records for COVID-19 patients in its hospitals across Southwest Missouri. Edwards said as of Thursday afternoon, the hospitals had 163 patients receiving treatment for the disease, just a few shy of a record of 170 set in January.
Edwards said he expects that record to be broken before August ends — the hospital anticipates 180 patients by the middle of next week, and 230 by mid-August. Edwards said the hospital is scrambling to ensure it can handle the load.
The hospital has locations in Lamar and Monett. The Lamar hospital had eight COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, while the Monett location had five.
Assistance from the state has helped the hospital deal with the surge. Edwards credited the state’s arrangement with Vizient, a company that coordinates travelers, and a waiver of rules that allow traveling nurses and respiratory therapists to practice in Missouri.
Edwards said they also communicate with Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital and other hospital systems across the state through the Missouri Hospital Association.
The surge is developing quickly because of the highly transmissible variant, he said. Going from 14 patients in the middle of May to 163 today is five times as fast as the first wave the hospital handled, he said. The hospital has reported 26 deaths over the last seven days.
In addition, low vaccination rates are playing a significant part in the spread of the disease, he said. Since the start of virus availability, only four fully vaccinated patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia — almost 99% of the patients treated with full COVID-19 pneumonia have not been vaccinated, he said, and none of the hospital’s deaths have been vaccinated patients.
Because other areas of the country, such as the South, have similar vaccination rates, Edwards said the need to be that warning system is strong.
“This isn’t about the people of the Ozarks,” Edwards said. “It’s about a highly transmissible delta variant. and it’s coming your way.”
His message has not been well-received by people pushing misinformation or protesting the vaccine for political reasons. On July 1, a tweet of his went viral for how he told certain people to quiet down.
“If you are making wildly disparaging comments about the vaccine, and have no public health expertise, you may be responsible for someone’s death. Shut up,” he wrote.
Edwards had no regrets about sharing that message. He said he wants to support the nurses, doctors and other techs working long hours to the point of exhaustion assisting patients with an illness that could have been prevented with a vaccine.
“Some of my messaging is to support our employees,” Edwards said. “They need it, because when political leaders and others aren’t standing behind you, it undermines you. ... They are running into a battle and putting themselves at risk when every death since the vaccine has been preventable.”
