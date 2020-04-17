Hospital officials speak about alternative ways to disinfect your home

With cans of Lysol, disinfecting wipes and disposable gloves going the way of the dodo bird in recent weeks, scrubbing sinks and countertops at home has become a necessary routine rather than a periodic chore.
But there are a few alternative ways to clean and disinfect surfaces inside the home when common household cleaning items are temporarily absent from store shelves.
“In a time where you feel powerless with something like COVID, it’s nice to know there are things that we can do to take some control over the virus,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Health System’s president and CEO, “and really make sure our homes and working environments are safe for ourselves and for those around us.”
During the health system’s daily briefing Friday afternoon, Jessica Liberty, infection prevention and control manager for Freeman, took a moment to differentiate between “cleaning” and “disinfecting.”
Cleaning, she said, “would be considered using a cloth or a sponge (to) physically remove the grime or dirt” on a particular surface. Good products for this would be vinegar or essential oil-based water solutions. These solutions won’t kill the coronavirus, she said, “but that doesn’t mean they aren’t effective at cleaning.”
Disinfecting, on the other hand, is taking that cleaning process one step further. It’s something millions of Americans have been forced to adopt lately, and it involves cleansing a surface completely of any and all harmful bacteria or viruses festering there, unseen to the human eye.
When wipes and sprays are unavailable, diluted bleach-based solutions can serve as effective replacements, Liberty said. These bleach-based solutions possess the same ability to kill “a very broad spectrum of bacteria and viruses — including the coronavirus.”
“I know (wipes and sprays) have become a hot commodity," she said. "I can’t even get them either, so don’t feel bad. Luckily, gallon jugs of bleach can still be found in considerable quantities at area Walmart or Target stores.
Effective bleach solutions, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, include:
• 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon or water, or;
• 4 teaspoons bleach per 1/4 cup of water.
Use disposable gloves and other forms of protection when cleaning surfaces with the diluted household bleach solution, she said, and make sure there is plenty of ventilation, whether it’s an opened door or window or turning on a ceiling fan. Make sure children stay well away during the cleaning work, as well.
It’s also a good idea to allow the bleach solution to stand undisturbed atop a surface for a minimum of 10 minutes.
“That may seem like a long time and can sound tedious,” Liberty said, “but it’s important to allow that (solution) to dry ... because it will completely eradicate the bacteria or viruses.”
Liberty also mentioned how to safely disinfect electronics, such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards and remote controls. It’s always best to follow the manufacturer’s instruction for cleaning and disinfecting, but using alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol should do the trick.
Warning
Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleaner.
