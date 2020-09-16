CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have risen in recent days across Missouri, according to data from the state health department.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that three of the four highest days for hospitalizations have occurred over the past week.
The most recent data shows 1,021 patients in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 on Saturday, the second-highest day on record. The highest was Sept. 9, when 1,040 patients were hospitalized. The fourth-highest number of hospitalizations on record occurred Friday, with 1,008 patients.
The number of confirmed cases has risen dramatically since the state reopened for business in mid-June. Missouri reported 1,317 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 105,396 since counting began in March. Eighteen more deaths also were reported. All told, 1,732 Missourians have died from COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.