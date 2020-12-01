More than two weeks after publicly asking for a regional mandate, Joplin's hospitals continue to push for residents to wear masks to fight the pandemic.
Mercy, which is based in St. Louis and has hospitals and clinics in the Joplin area, has joined the #MaskUp campaign, a collaboration of 100 health systems nationwide pleading with Americans to wear face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Noting that more than 13.6 million Americans have tested positive for the virus, leading to nearly 270,000 deaths, the health organizations say current COVID-19 trends in the country are "daunting" and "frightening."
"If the nation stays on its current course, hospital leaders are increasingly concerned that more health care facilities will be overwhelmed as shortages of healthy caregivers make it difficult to handle a rapidly increasing number of patients. Unfortunately, this is already happening in parts of our country," they say in a statement. "The next several months will be critical. Though there has been positive news about vaccine development, no one knows when those vaccines will be ready for widespread use. In the meantime, everyone must remain vigilant, take precautions and follow public health orders."
It was important for Mercy to join the campaign because of its role as an advocate for mitigation strategies to reduce the virus's spread, said Dr. Tracy Godfrey, physician president for Mercy in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
"This is about public health and well-being; it is about the health and well-being not only of myself, but my friends and family and neighbors and the people we work with every day," she said in an interview with the Globe. "If we're working together and we're doing these things — masking, social distancing — it has to be done as a collective effort in order for it to create the most impact."
The campaign has already purchased advertisements encouraging the wearing of masks in national and local media, including in the Globe. Its efforts also will include public service announcements on social media and other online resources.
Although Freeman Health System isn't part of the nationwide #MaskUp campaign, officials there support the same goals and continue to urge residents to take preventive measures, including wearing a mask.
“Science shows masking up, maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, frequent hand-washing and other measures reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Paula F. Baker, president and CEO, in a statement. "Now more than ever, it’s important for all of us to do our part to protect those working on the front lines, our patients and our communities. History tells us people of the Four States are resilient and caring, and we appreciate everyone pulling together to push through this crisis and come out better on the other side."
Both local hospital systems were among a group of health organizations that last month publicly asked the governments of Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage and Neosho and the commissions of Jasper and Newton counties to implement an order requiring residents to wear masks. To date, only the city of Joplin has done so.
Recent studies have shown that face masks limit spread of the virus by protecting the wearer against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates and by preventing exposure of those around the wearer. In addition to masking, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet and limiting the amount of time spent around others, especially while indoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.