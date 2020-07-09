Freeman Health System on Thursday outlined a contingency plan that would first expand its COVID-19 care unit before having to transfer patients to other hospitals in the event that its caseload at Freeman Hospital West exceeds capacity.
A surge in positive cases in Southwest Missouri has led to an uptick in hospitalized patients in recent weeks. Freeman officials at a media briefing on Thursday morning said that its west campus had 26 hospitalized patients — one more than the Thursday before — putting it “pretty much at capacity,” according to chief medical officer Dr. Dennis Estep.
“We are staying very full in our COVID zone,” Estep said. “We are looking at expanding and doing some rearranging of some beds to try or improve that or expand that in the next week. In addition to that, we have actually been extremely full otherwise. Our ICU has been completely full. Beds overall in the hospital have been full. So in addition to COVID-related disease process, we’re also seeing other people being in the hospital, and we’re running very close to capacity otherwise.”
If caseloads continue to rise, Freeman’s first plan would be for it to add COVID-19 beds to its other locations outside of Freeman West.
“Although our numbers are an uptick from where they were for a long time, if you compare our numbers with the rest of the country, they’re still relatively very low in terms of hospitalized patients,” said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman. “So we are very well equipped at Freeman to take care of the patients. We do have capacity for expansion, as Dr. Estep said, if that’s necessary. But so far, our limits have not been stretched.”
The expansion of Freeman’s COVID-19 care unit would include beds at its east campus and Neosho locations. If the expansion can’t keep up with the daily caseloads, the hospital has the option to transfer patients to CoxHealth in Springfield.
“Right now, Springfield has capacity, so we can utilize that,” Estep said. “We’re also looking at the patients that we have. Can we put them in our Neosho facility to open up more beds for us? And if it got to a point where we cannot transfer out to Springfield, we also have beds on east campus that we could always expand to.”
Estep noted that Freeman and Mercy Hospital Joplin are working together closely so they can accommodate one another if either hospital encounters an overflow of patients.
A statement from Mercy revealed its Joplin hospital had 24 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning after having 21 on Wednesday. Mercy confirmed infection preventionist Dr. Donna Stokes’ statement from last week that the hospital has the option to transfer patients to other Mercy locations or CoxHealth in Springfield if capacity is exceeded.
On Wednesday night, the Joplin City Council voted 6-3 to enact an amended ordinance requiring people to wear face masks or shields in public, a move that Estep lauded and said could help flatten the curve in the Joplin area.
The ordinance, which goes into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and remains in force until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, will apply to anyone 6 years old or older and specifies that masks must be worn inside businesses or public buildings. It also will require masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible and there are more than 10 people gathered who are not family members.
“We’re actually hoping to see that this levels out and so that we don’t see increasing,” Estep said. “I think it’s an excellent idea for the public to be wearing masks at this point. We have emphasized the importance of visitors being required to wear masks at the hospital. Hopefully over the next few weeks we will see more of a flattening of this curve.”
