Joplin hospitals reported no new cases of COVID-19 by late Friday afternoon in the immediate Joplin area, though some test results were still out.
There were 186 people screened on Thursday through the COVID-19 Call Center, and five of those callers met the criteria for testing, said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System.
"This week, we've done over 1,000 call-in screenings and had about 50 tested," Baker said.
There have been no positives in the test results that have been returned so far. It takes 24 to 48 hours to get the results of the tests. Some of the tests are still being processed, and those results are not available yet.
Freeman has tested 26 patients at its hospitals and clinics but have had no new positive results. There were four positive outcomes earlier in the week. Freeman admitted one of those patients, and three are outpatients who were sent home to stay in isolation until they recover from their symptoms.
Baker said there are multifaceted reasons why the rate of positive test results is low.
"One is that I think people in this area have been very responsible and have followed the rules put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about social distancing, about washing your hands frequently, about staying home if you're sick," she said. "I think we've done a really a good job of that. I think the part of the country we live in is advantageous for that. It's hard to abide by some of the social distancing rules if you live in a high-rise apartment in New York City or if you're walking down a crowded street. So we have a lot of advantages here."
Mercy Hospital Joplin had one case earlier in the week but has not seen any more positive cases since then, a hospital spokesman said.
"We do want to encourage people that if you have symptoms that are concerning to you, please call the screening center at 417-347-6444," Baker said.
The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Symptoms for COVID-19 can include a dry cough and/or a fever of about 100.4. Other factors that could cause a person to be eligible for testing are having traveled to a disease hotspot or having been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
If the call center determines that someone should be tested, the person will be provided an appointment for the drive-through testing being conducted on the parking lot at Thousand Oaks Medical Center, 1905 W. 32nd St.
Dr. Grant Pierson, a pulmonologist at Freeman, said that COVID-19 attacks the lungs, particularly a receptor that is related to high blood pressure. If a person also has lung disease, he could have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill because of the virus.
He said that is why it is important for people to take precautions such as social distancing, which means stay home as much as possible. People who must leave their homes should not participate in gatherings of more than 10 people and should stay at least 6 feet away from other people. He said people should wash their hands with soap and water regularly.
"The virus is killed by soap and water," he said.
Rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer will reduce the amount of virus.
People who have underlying lung disease should let health providers know if they have a disease so that doctors can take steps to enable them to stay home more. One such step, for example, would be ordering refills on medications.
The first area case of COVID-19 was reported Friday, March 20, in northern Jasper County.
Tony Moehr, the director of the Jasper County Health Department, said that person is a traveler who returned from Europe and self-quarantined in his or her home.
"That individual's symptoms are pretty much gone," Moehr said.
The people who came in contact with the person, largely those who live in the same home, are still under quarantine though none have become ill so far, he said.
The quarantine period for being exposed is 14 days.
Joplin's health director, Dan Pekarek, has said that the virus can come in waves, and social distancing helps to curb the cases that occur during each wave.
