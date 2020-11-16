As Missouri's two largest cities implement new restrictions to try to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, hospital leaders across the state, including the Missouri Hospital Association, are urging Republican Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate.
“The wolf is at the door,” Herb Kuhn, president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association, wrote in a letter to Parson dated Friday. “Missouri’s hospitals urge you to issue a statewide masking mandate. A mask mandate may be unappealing to some, but it has become necessary."
Parson has frequently urged Missourians to take precautions, including wearing masks, but he has repeatedly declined to require it.
Two major St. Louis health care providers announced Sunday that some elective surgeries will be suspended for eight weeks.
“We must take this drastic measure both to increase our hospital capacity and ensure we have the staff available to continue providing exceptional care for our patients,” according to a joint statement from BJC HealthCare President Richard Liekweg and Washington University Physicians CEO Dr. Paul Scheel Jr.
Tiny Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri, also will stop all elective surgeries starting Tuesday. The hospital is so short-staffed with 10% of health care workers out, either with COVID-19 or in quarantine, that it urged anyone in the community with health care experience “who could potentially help at this time” to apply for a job.
Missouri’s health department reported another 3,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 243,169. The state reported 12 additional deaths and a total of 3,386 deaths since the onset of the virus. The positivity rate of 24.4% is nearly five times the 5% benchmark suggested by the World Health Organization.
Hospitalizations statewide now stand at 2,525, according to the state health department’s website.
In Kansas City, new restrictions announced Monday will limit all indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people, effective Friday. Restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m. and limit occupancy to 50% capacity. Masks must be worn at all indoor spaces and at outdoor spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.
Separately, neighboring Kansas City, Kansas, along with Jackson County in Missouri and Wyandotte County in Kansas jointly announced similar measures.
Restrictions announced last week in St. Louis County go into effect today. For four weeks, residents are being told to stay home except to work, go to school, shop, exercise or get medical care. Residents are advised to establish social groups of 10 or fewer relatives and/or friends. In-person service at bars and restaurants will be shut down.
Meanwhile, the city of St. Louis on Saturday began prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. The order placed no new restrictions on in-person dining or additional capacity limits.
