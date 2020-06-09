We don't need to wear masks.
Until we do, because they protect us from getting COVID-19.
Except they don't, but they do protect others from asymptomatic people.
Even though asymptomatic people rarely transmit COVID-19.
Except the person who said that took back that claim.
Hydroxychloroquine is dangerous for heart patients, and it doesn't treat COVID-19.
Except a study about that got retracted.
Do scientists even know what they are talking about anymore?
"This is exactly how science works," said David Penning, an assistant professor of biology at Missouri Southern State University. "I can understand frustration from the public, because they see changes of opinion fairly quickly. But that is what's supposed to happen."
One of the major things the scientific and medical communities knew about the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic is how little was known about it. In updates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that knowledge could evolve rapidly. The last few days alone have proved that true:
• On Monday, an official leading the World Health Organization's COVID-19 response commented during a briefing that suggested transmission of the disease by asymptomatic people is rare, according to USA Today. On Tuesday in a video on the organization's Twitter feed, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove walked those comments back, saying they referred to a smaller subset of studies and information that hadn't yet been published.
• Last week, two major medical journals retracted reports about the safety of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19. Officials with New England Journal of Medicine said information used in that study could not be verified because the organizers of the study would not share data, according to The Associated Press.
• Also last week, two separate studies found that hydroxychloroquine had virtually no effect on the disease, according to the AP. One published by the New England Journal of Medicine was the first large, high-quality study to test it in people in close contact with positive cases. The other, performed by the University of Oxford, led U.K. health officials to say they will stop prescribing the drug because it isn't helping.
In addition to being about COVID-19, the three points have something else in common: mention of scientific studies. Such studies are a crucial part of developing knowledge about a subject, Penning said, and represent the highest authority of whether something is accurate.
"Scientific evidence and scientific publications are the gold standard," Penning said. "We don't have a better system."
How studies work
Scientists rely on peer-reviewed studies to expand knowledge about a variety of subjects. Penning said most studies are generally one of two types:
• Observational studies, which are based on reading and interpreting data that already exists.
• Manipulative studies, which focus on taking control of conditions and changing one in order to test possibilities.
The latter type can provide clearer results about why certain things happen, Penning said.
"The manipulation allows us to draw a lot stronger causation," Penning said. "Observational studies allow for a look at bigger patterns."
No matter what a study is about, data is gathered according to the same scientific method taught in school: Ask a question, do research, build a hypothesis, test that hypothesis, analyze data, draw a conclusion and then share the results.
Scientific studies represent the final part of that process. Penning said that once a study is complete, it is submitted to scientific journals that publish them. Publication starts with an editor's approval, which can be harder to get with the more high-profile journals.
But acceptance of an editor does not automatically lead to publication. The next step is peer review.
"People who are considered peers in your industry using the same technique go line by line in a blind process," Penning said. "It's a blind process. You have no idea who they are."
That review may result in the opinion that a study is "hot nonsense" and it getting rejected outright, Penning said. Or reviewers can reject a study, yet invite it for resubmission after clearing up some major details.
If a study is accepted for publication, it may be as is, or reviewers may ask for major or minor revisions. However, once a study is published, it's only the beginning, not the end, Penning said.
Only the beginning
The publishers are encouraged to share their data so that other labs, groups and agencies can confirm the same conclusions and results — a process similar to reading a chocolate cake recipe and seeing if following the directions produces the cake that's promised. Researchers must also disclose who compensated researchers or funded research or materials.
Authors who do not do any of those steps can get reported back to the journal. That's why the New England Journal of Medicine study about blood pressure medicines and COVID-19 patients was retracted — the authors refused to share data they gathered from a controversial study.
Penning has been involved in reviewing about a half-dozen low- to middle-level studies, he said. Sometimes even the reviewers are chosen blindly, and they are often asked about their credentials or expertise.
"Almost all of this process is to prove things wrong," Penning said. "It's a contrarian style. It's not about 'I believe you,' but it's 'I don't believe you until I gather my own evidence.' If it can't be shown to be wrong, then it must be right."
What to look for
As more and more information circulates in the news and on social networks about the latest developments, Penning said he can understand how people can get frustrated with the information overload. Looking for the signs of a scientific study can help, he said.
Readers should seek out reports that refer to the study directly — if you have to click two or three times to get to the study, then the interpretation or reporting of that study may not accurately represent its conclusions, he said.
"I think the public gets frustrated because of information overload," Penning said. "But science is doing exactly what it is supposed to be doing."
