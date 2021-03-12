Missouri News Netwrok
The Macon County Health Department requested 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in mid-February. It got 100.
It’s a scenario that has played over and over in rural counties throughout Missouri.
Complaints about lack of supply in urban areas have gotten most of the attention, and cases of mass vaccination events in rural areas with leftover doses have made headlines.
But many rural communities in the state have struggled to get vaccines. The Columbia Missourian contacted health department officials in 18 rural counties over the past month to talk about vaccine supply and distribution, desire for the shots versus resistance to the vaccine, and their thoughts about how their communities are handling the pandemic.
The Missourian also analyzed counties based on the number of COVID-19 cases they’ve had compared with the number of vaccines administered, creating a rate that allowed counties of different sizes to be compared. Rural counties rank toward the bottom in the analysis, meaning their vaccine rate is low compared to the number of cases. Those counties include McDonald, Newton, Pulaski, Jasper, Lincoln, Ozark, Reynolds and Pemiscot. Some rural counties rank highly as well, such as Shelby.
Many rural health officials reported similar problems, with fewer doses coming to their counties than needed or expected and long waiting lists for doses. Distrust of the vaccine is an issue in rural areas, but many residents are eager for the doses they haven’t been able to get.
“It’s very frustrating when we have 100 doses and that’s it,” said Cheryl Blaise, the volunteer coordinator for the Macon County Health Department. “So 100 people are lucky enough to get it at that clinic. It is very frustrating that we can’t vaccinate more people.”
‘Patriotic duty’
About 400 people received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Macon County Fairgrounds in late February. Mike Chambers, the Macon County Health Department administrator, said planning for the event was labor-intensive. Back in December, the health department began making a list of people to be vaccinated. There were concerns that people would not want to take the vaccine, but they quickly reached 1,000 names on the list.
Chambers said that close to 2,000 people have been vaccinated through the health department. He said there hasn’t been a shortage of those who want to take the vaccine, and more people will become comfortable to take it as more information comes out about the vaccine.
Blaise received her second dose that day. At first, she had concerns because she thought the vaccine was too new, but her son, who works at the Mayo Clinic, encouraged her to take it.
“I’m all about prevention so, to me, getting that shot was pretty important once I learned more about it,” Blaise said. “I think that’s the way most people are; they don’t want to be the first ones.”
Dan West is the owner of Another Time, a midcentury modern thrift store in downtown Macon. He doesn’t require shoppers to wear masks, but he said most of them still do.
West has never had a flu vaccine, but he has now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Once he looked at the pros and cons, West said it was an easy decision because the vaccine would be good for the country.
“I’m not a patriot, but I think it might be a little bit of a patriotic duty to do that,” West said.
Cynthia Dierling wears a mask everywhere she goes because she takes care of her 83-year-old mother and doesn’t want to give her COVID-19. Although she said she has to be very careful, she doesn’t want to be vaccinated. Dierling has never had a flu shot, and she said the only way she would get vaccinated is if she is forced to.
“I’m kind of leery about it,” she said. “I don’t know if they really know what the COVID is, you know, it’s so new.”
‘People want it’
In Linn County, six clinics and some pharmacies had received a limited supply of vaccine by early March. “On our end, people want it,” said Brenda Cooper, office manager for the county health department.
At one point, Cooper said, the county was receiving 200 calls per minute. They opened up in-person sign-ups, but the location was mobbed within an hour. Ultimately 1,200 vaccines were administered, with none left over.
The county chose not to create an online registry because many elderly residents don’t have internet access.
Carrie Mansur, a public health nurse at the Carroll County Health Department, has been frustrated with the rollout. As of late February, Carroll County had yet to receive any vaccines from the state, despite the long list of residents who wanted to be vaccinated.
“We have more than enough willing people to be vaccinated,” Mansur said at the time.
On March 6, the Missouri National Guard and Missouri State Emergency Management Agency held a mass vaccination event in Carroll County that vaccinated 913 people. The Carroll County Health Department has received 100 doses from the state since late February.
Jody Welston, Bates County Health Center administrator, said the county’s waitlist reached 500 in two days, so it had to temporarily stop taking more names. Despite the excitement to receive the vaccine, the limited supply has slowed down the process. Several places in Bates County, including Walmart and Bates County Memorial Hospital, now give vaccinations.
“Slowly but surely, we’re seeing more and more (vaccines) come into the county, so that is a big help,” she said.
Although Welston was frustrated about the amount of vaccine doses in Bates County, she realizes that the limited supply has to be spread across the state.
“There’s only so much vaccine to go so far,” she said.
‘We’ll wait’
Milan, a meatpacking plant town of about 2,400, is the administrative center of Sullivan County, which has had 850 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Sullivan County Health Department. But there are some with reasons to believe that many more cases didn’t make the official count.
“The health department may have its statistics, but actually, they do not know the real numbers. I met people who were sick, and they never were tested to see if they had the virus,” said Axel Fuentes, executive director of the Rural Community Workers Alliance. “And that’s why people at the plants got sick.”
Fuentes is a Guatemalan-born activist who has lived in the United States for more than 20 years, 14 of them in the north region of Missouri. Last April, his nonprofit helped workers sue the meat processing plant, Smithfield Foods, saying the company was endangering its nearly 1,000 workers with insufficient health measures that led to COVID-19 outbreaks.
According to the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, more than 1,522 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Sullivan County as of March 9. Deborah Taylor, Sullivan County Health Department administrator, clarified that her department has administered only 577 of them, and the rest might be from people vaccinated in other places.
Convincing people to accept the vaccine, however, has been a real struggle. Fuentes, who has conducted polls in recent weeks to find out residents’ opinions, has found comments from people who do not want to be vaccinated because they believe that it hides population-control chips or is even the doing of aliens.
“This is not a racial question, it’s a general matter: there are many white people who do not want to hear about the vaccine, and there are also many Hispanics who do not want it,” the activist said.
But just as some do not want the vaccine, others desperately wait for it — mainly the meat plant workers, who have to wait until the activation of Phase 1B, Tier 3, which includes food and agriculture workers. This phase is set to be activated Monday.
Despite its small size, Milan has some of the most significant racial diversity in the region. Near 40% of its people speak Spanish, French or other languages. Its migrant communities include people from Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Senegal, Congo, Sudan and Ethiopia, among other Latin American and African countries.
Downtown is La Mexicana, a well-stocked grocery store that also serves food on weekends, has a pharmacy and offers international money transfer services. Store owner José Hernández is waiting for the vaccine but has not been notified yet.
He said he trusts the vaccine because he’s acquainted with people who have already had it and have not had any unfavorable reactions.
“We’ll wait,” he said.
