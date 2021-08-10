James River Church will host a communitywide follow-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its campuses in Springfield and Joplin this week.
Clinics will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Springfield North campus, north of Interstate 44 on West Bypass; from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Springfield South campus, at Highway 65 and Route CC in Ozark; and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Joplin campus, at 20th Street and Maiden Lane.
The clinics are free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome; spots also can be reserved at jamesriver.church. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available.
The vaccines and medical personnel will be supplied by Jordan Valley Community Health Center in partnership with the Greene County Health Department, Greene County Medical Society, the city of Springfield and the United Way of the Ozarks’ Give5 program.
Details: 417-831-0150.
