The health departments in Jasper and Barry counties reported additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
The Jasper County Health Department reported its 12th death of a county resident due to COVID-19. The individual was a man in his 40s who had been hospitalized prior to his death. The county health department reports all illnesses and deaths of residents who live in Jasper County outside the Joplin city limits.
The Barry County Health Department reported its fourth COVID-19 death. The individual was an 86-year-old man who lived in a congregate home and had underlying health conditions.
