CARTHAGE, Mo. — Commissioners in Jasper County are now accepting applications for reimbursement of COVID-19-related expenses through funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Relief Fund.
The county was allocated about $14 million to help governments in the county, organizations including nonprofits, and businesses reimburse or defray their costs.
To do that, the commission hired a grants administrator to assist with accepting the applications and determining if expenses submitted are eligible for repayment under the CARES Act.
Derek Hunter, a retired certified public accountant from Rogersville, will be grant administrator, the commission noted on Tuesday.
Hunter said CARES grants may only cover costs that were:
• Necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVD-19 health emergency.
• Not budgeted before the law was enacted on March 27.
• Incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
Necessary expenditures are those that were made to address medical and public health needs, Hunter said.
Certain costs that provided economic support to those who sustained economic losses from unemployment or business interruption resulting from closings during the pandemic could also be eligible, he said.
The program does not provide funds to cover shortfalls in government revenue, according to the administrator.
“Necessary means that the intended use is within the reasonable judgment of government officials who are responsible for spending the funds. So there is some leeway essentially left to your commissioners who will make the ultimate decision” about whether to disburse the funds, Hunter said.
Expenses eligible for reimbursement include medical expenses, public health expenses, and payroll costs for public safety, public health, health care and human services employees whose duties are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the health emergency.
Other eligible expenses include actions to facilitate compliance with public health measures as does economic support in connection with the health emergency, Hunter said.
Organizations or governments eligible to apply must be located in Jasper County. Those eligible include nonprofits, cities, health care providers and law enforcement agencies.
Applicants must describe the expenditures for activities that meet the specified type of expenses available for reimbursement. Documentation, such as invoices and payroll records, must be submitted with the application.
The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 30 for the commission and administrator to have time to consider the applications and make awards before a Dec. 30 deadline to distribute the funds, Hunter said. An initial application can be submitted for recent expenses and another may be turned in for later if there are additional qualifying costs.
“It is also possible that we will review the applications and we may approve a portion, perhaps the obvious stuff, and then further consider the other and make a determination later,” Hunter said.
Applications can be approved in full, approved in part or denied. Those approved will receive checks, and if any part of the application is denied or on hold for further review, a letter of explanation will be sent.
Decisions may be appealed by submitting a letter detailing why the expenses should qualify for reimbursement and the application will be reconsidered, Hunter said.
The county is paying $100,000 for Hunter’s work as the program administrator.
Online
Grant applications are available online at www.jaspercountycares.com. Two other documents are available on that website to provide guidance about eligibility and the grant steps.
