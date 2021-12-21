The Jasper County Health Department has "ceased all COVID-19 orders at this time" following a directive from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the health department announced Tuesday.
The health department, like others across the state, on Dec. 7 received a letter from Schmitt regarding a Nov. 22 ruling from Cole County Circuit Court. The judge in that case ruled that state and local public health agencies had no authority to issue mandates, and Schmitt has ordered health departments and school districts to comply.
Jasper County health officials said residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and require quarantine information should refer to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We will, however, continue our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 by contacting individuals who test positive for COVID-19, as well as their potential contacts, and offering recommendations per CDC guidelines," the health department said in its Tuesday announcement. "While our agency remains determined to protect the health of our county residents, please understand this ruling greatly affects how we will be able to proceed and stop the spread of COVID. As recommended by CDC, stay home if you’re ill, wash your hands often, mask and/or distance in large group settings, and receive your COVID-19 vaccination."
