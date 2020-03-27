The Jasper County Health Department on Friday announced its second case of COVID-19. The patient was identified as an international traveler in his or her 50s who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The county department tracks only cases that are outside the city of Joplin, administrator Tony Moehr said. The department on March 20 announced its first COVID-19 case.
That brings the number of total cases in Jasper County to three. The third patient previously was reported not by Jasper County but by the city of Joplin as a Joplin resident on the Jasper County side of the city, Moehr said.
