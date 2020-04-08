The Jasper County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed its 10th case of the new coronavirus.
The patient is identified as a person in his or her 20s who resides in the Webb City area. Health department officials said it is a travel-related case.
Health department staff are working to determine if any close contacts of the individual were possibly exposed.
The county health department tracks only cases outside the city limits of Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.