The Jasper County Health Department on Wednesday reported another death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 18.
The victim was a woman in her 50s who had been hospitalized prior to her death, health officials said.
Wednesday's announcement comes just one day after health officials reported the county's 16th and 17th COVID-19 deaths.
The county health department reports all COVID-19 cases and deaths of residents living in Jasper County outside the city limits of Joplin. As of Tuesday night, the county had reported a total of 1,630 confirmed cases, with 126 currently in isolation and 11 hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.