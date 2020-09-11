Jasper County health officials announced their 25th COVID-19-related death on Friday.
The Jasper County Health Department reported the death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized.
The county health department on Friday afternoon tallied 2,062 total cases, with 167 people in isolation and 19 hospitalizations. The department reports all COVID-19 cases and deaths of Jasper County residents living outside the Joplin city limits.
