The Jasper County Health Department on Friday announced its eighth confirmed case of COVID-19.
The patient is identified as a person in his or her 50s. It is not a travel-related exposure, health department officials said.
The health department is notifying people who have had contact with the patient.
This is the ninth total case for Jasper County. The health department has confirmed eight cases among residents outside the city of Joplin, and the Joplin Health Department has confirmed one case inside city limits.
