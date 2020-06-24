The Jasper County Health Department has announced its first death of a resident due to COVID-19.
The resident was a man in his 70s who tested positive for COVID-19 on June 10, health officials said.
"Our condolences go out to the family members," the health department said in a statement.
Health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. The county on Tuesday announced a total of 407 COVID-19 cases, with 211 currently in isolation. In addition, 1,137 people are under quarantine and 881 people are being monitored for symptoms, health officials said.
