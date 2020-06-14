The Jasper County Health Department on Sunday evening announced a total of 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 39 from the 91 cases it reported late Friday.
A total of 86 cases are currently in isolation, health officials said. An additional 467 people have been placed under quarantine, with 349 people being monitored by the health department.
A majority of the cases appear to be clustered around the Carthage area, although cases are still being reported in other parts of the county as well, health officials said.
"We are seeing a rise in hospitalizations as well as cases in children as young as 4 weeks old," health officials said in their announcement.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell. If symptoms develop, seek medical attention, the health department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.