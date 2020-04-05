The Jasper County Health Department on Sunday reported its ninth confirmed case of the new coronavirus.
The patient was identified as a teenager who resides in the Webb City area. The case is travel-related, health department staff said.
This is at least the 10th overall case for Jasper County. Nine cases outside the city of Joplin have been confirmed by the county health department, and at least one case has been confirmed by the Joplin Health Department.
