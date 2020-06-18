The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday evening announced 29 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 259, up from 230 a day before.
A total of 210 cases are currently in isolation, with several hospitalized, health officials said. A total of 765 people have been placed under quarantine, with 614 people being monitored by the health department.
A majority of the cases are clustered in the Carthage area, the department said.
Meanwhile, the Joplin Health Department on Thursday reported 12 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 56 within the city of Joplin. Ten individuals reside in Joplin within Jasper County and include eight adults and two children. Two adult individuals reside in Joplin within Newton County.
There is no known recent travel with any of the cases, Joplin health officials said. Eight are community acquired; three of the cases are contacts to a known positive case, and one case is still under investigation.
With this announcement, the Joplin Health Department has 20 active cases currently, with 101 individuals under active quarantine.
