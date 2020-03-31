Another case of COVID-19 was confirmed Tuesday in Jasper County.
Tony Moehr, the director of the Jasper County Health Department, said the case was tested at a Joplin hospital, and he believed the person was still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.
That brought the number of cases confirmed by the Jasper County Health Department to five. There also has been one case confirmed by the Joplin Health Department, and there were five cases as of Monday night in Newton County.
Moehr said he and his department are still investigating the latest case so that anyone who had contact with the person can be notified.
Common symptoms of the illness include a fever over 100 degrees, a cough, shortness of breath.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information notes that immediate medical attention is needed if a person is having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in their chest, exhibit sudden confusion or cannot be roused, or shows bluish lips or face.
Jasper County's first case, a person who traveled internationally, has recovered, but one of that person's close contacts has tested positive in recent days. "That individual will go into isolation and other members of the house will be quarantined" for two weeks, Moehr said.
Local hospitals were testing about 30 people on Tuesday who had been referred by the COVID-19 call center on Monday that is operated jointly by the hospitals.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health Systems, said Tuesday that 194 people were screened Monday by the call center. Of that number, 11 people who use the Freeman network were to be tested Tuesday.
About 20 were to be tested at the drive-thru testing site Tuesday, but that number may include those from the Freeman network, said a spokesman for Mercy Hospital. The two hospitals are jointly operating the call center and the drive-thru testing. The hospitals have increased call center staffing to eight people to conduct the telephone screenings more quickly, Baker said.
Because of the increases in positive test results for the virus, both hospitals also have temporarily restricted visitors. No visitors are permitted at this time except for patients who are in end-of-life care, pediatric patients and those in the birthing center and the neonatal intensive care unit. Outpatients having a procedure can be accompanied by a driver.
"I really appreciative how cooperating the community has been about this," Baker said. "I know it's very difficult not to be able to visit with your loved one when you're in the hospital.This just really allows us to keep our patients, our staff, our visitors and our communities safe."
To help people stay active, physical therapists Chris Peterson and Kip Johnson talked about and demonstrated exercises that people can do at home.
"Physical activity is very important to our health," Peterson said. "During this time of the coronavirus it is very challenging to maintain that physical activity," and with social distancing, it is difficult to keep a distance at gyms.
The benefits of even moderate activity include heightened immunity and a reduction in stress and anxiety.
Guidelines are to get about 30 minutes a day of activity. People who do not currently exercise can start by doing only a few minutes a day and extend the time as they build a routine, Peterson said.
For those who can, jumping jacks is one exercise that can be done at home. Another is step-ups, which involve climbing stairs or performing an action similar to stairs onto a wooden box or other stable platform.
People also can do push-ups, though they can be done against a wall or tabletop for those who cannot get on the floor. Peterson said that people can find home exercises for all capabilities by video online or YouTube. Senior citizens can find "Silver Sneakers" activity classes there, Peterson said.
The number for the COVID-19 call center in Joplin is 417-347-6444.
