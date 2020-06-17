The Jasper County Health Department on Wednesday night reported an additional 100 positive cases of COVID-19 since its last update, for a total of 230.
A majority of the cases are centered around the Carthage area, according to a press release. The department said of the 230 patients, 181 are currently in isolation. Additionally, the county reported a total of 686 people who have been placed in quarantine, with 535 of those people currently being monitored.
The jump of 100 cases occurred since the department's last update, which on Sunday reported 130 cases. In that Sunday release, the department said is was seeing a rise in hospitalizations, as well as cases in children as young as 4 weeks old.
The department urged residents to follow prevention guidelines, including social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home if sickness is felt.
