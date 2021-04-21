The Jasper County Health Department on Wednesday reported an additional death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 155.
The resident was a woman in her 80s, health officials said.
WEBB CITY, MO - James Leroy "Jim" Soard Sr., 76, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Knell Mortuary, Carthage. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
PITTSBURG, KS - Shirley Rhuems, 92, a supervisor for Kansas Army Ammunition Plant, Parsons, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
WADDY, KY - Larry R. Murdock, 52, formerly of Columbus, KS, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Derfelt Funeral Home, Columbus, KS, with the service to follow.
