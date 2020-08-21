The Jasper County Health Department on Friday reported the 15th death of a county resident due to COVID-19.
The victim was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized prior to his death.
Health officials said residents are urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands, washing hands frequently, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and staying home if sick.
The state's 24-hour COVID-19 hotline is available at 877-435-8411.
