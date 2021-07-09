The Jasper County Health Department on Friday reported an additional death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 166.
The resident was a man in his 60s, health officials said.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: July 9, 2021 @ 9:41 pm
Kathy Lynn Mantle passed from this life on July 6, 2021 at the age of 62. She will be greatly missed for her beautiful smile, wonderful sense of humor, and sweet caring nature. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Paul Thomas Funeral Home located at…
JOPLIN, MO - Brian Lindquist, 51, a landscaper, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
ORONOGO, MO - Dean Burpo, 76, an accountant, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Waco Christian Church. Arrangements under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO - Jimmie Griffin, 58, a carpenter, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
