The Jasper County Health Department on Tuesday reported two additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 38.
The victims were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s; both had been hospitalized prior to death, health officials said.
The county has recorded a total of 2,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 153 cases are currently in isolation.
The county reports all COVID-19 cases and deaths of Jasper County residents living outside the city limits of Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.