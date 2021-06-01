Generally cloudy. High 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 1, 2021 @ 2:07 pm
Joplin, MO
The Jasper County Health Department on Tuesday reported two additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 158.
The residents were men in their 50s and 60s, health officials said.
