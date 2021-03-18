The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday reported two additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 153.
The residents were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, health officials said.
GROVE, OK - Donald Ray Arehart, 78, a retired engineer with Braden Manufacturing, Tulsa, passed away Sunday, March 16, 2021. Graveside services 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Salem Cemetery, Neosho, MO. Arrangements by Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
JOPLIN, MO - Beverly M. Skancke, 92, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Parker Mortuary. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.