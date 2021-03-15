The Jasper County Health Department on Monday reported two additional deaths of residents, bringing the county's total to 151.
The residents were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, health officials said.
NEOSHO, MO - Rev. Clifford Smith, 90, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, Neosho.
JOPLIN, MO - Nicholas Martin Davis, 26, a customer service representative for US Bank, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Private family services held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Fohn Funeral Home, Cassville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.