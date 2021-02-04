Clear skies. Low 27F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 4:17 pm
Joplin, MO
The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday reported two new deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 129.
The residents were a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s, health officials said.
JOPLIN, MO - Kelley Webb, 62, a machinist, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
WEBB CITY, MO - Bobby Marrett, 78, a property manager, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. Memorial visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory, Joplin.
