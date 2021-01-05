GALENA, KS - William "Clark" Sturgis, 81, a retired salesperson, passed away Wednesday, December 3, 2020. Services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at Gandy Cemetery, Lowell, KS. Arrangements by Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin, MO.
JOPLIN, MO - Martha Kurtz, 77, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. Services 2 p.m. Friday at Parker Mortuary. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery.
