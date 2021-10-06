Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 6, 2021 @ 5:19 pm
Joplin, MO
The Jasper County Health Department on Wednesday reported three additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 222.
The residents were women in their 30s, 40s and 50s, health officials said.
NEOSHO MO - Steve Weber, 66, a welder, passed away Tuesday October 5, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin, MO.
