Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 28, 2021 @ 10:02 pm
Joplin, MO
The Jasper County Health Department on Wednesday reported three additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 175.
The residents were men in their 40s, 50s and 60s, health officials said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.