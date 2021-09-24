NEOSHO, MO - Patricia (Pat) Sue Trenary, 76, a legal secretary, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Neosho Methodist Church. Arrangements under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
JOPLIN, MO - Paul Williamson Jr., 52, a machine operator, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
