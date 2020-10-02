The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday reported an additional death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 35.
The victim was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized prior to death, health officials said.
The health department earlier in the day had reported the county's 34th death. The department reports all COVID-19 cases and deaths of Jasper County residents living outside the city limits of Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.