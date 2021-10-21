The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday reported four additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 231.
The residents were men in their 60s, 70s and 80s and a woman in her 60s, health officials said.
NEOSHO, MO - Richard Ness, 70, a truck driver, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
CARTHAGE, MO - Geniva Jearldine "Jeri" (Maynard) Hibdon, 81, former owner and operator of Jeri's Fashion Boutique, Carthage, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Services 10 a.m. Saturday.
