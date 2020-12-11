Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 11, 2020 @ 4:57 pm
Joplin, MO
The Jasper County Health Department on Friday reported four additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 90.
The victims were men in their 70s and 80s and women in their 60s and 70s, health officials said.
NEOSHO, MO - Judith E. Anderson, 68, a legal secretary, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.