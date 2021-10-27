The Jasper County Health Department on Wednesday reported four additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 235.
The residents were men in their 50s and 60s and two women, both in their 80s, health officials said.
Rain likely. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 6:06 pm
Monte Peterson, 81, of Carthage, MO died peacefully on October 24, 2021 after being diagnosed on October 2, 2021 with a mass in his brain that could not be treated. Monte was born on February 14, 1940 to Monard and Vada Peterson on their family farm near Blue Earth, MN. He graduated from Blu…
Ruth Pyle Platt, 84, wife of late George C. Platt passed away at St. Luke's Nursing Care Center on October 20, 2021, following a lengthy struggle with Congestive Heart Failure. Ruth has two daughters, Catherine Platt of Carthage and Ton Sankaburanurak Chaiyaroj, the family's AFS student of T…
CARTHAGE, MO - Monte Peterson, 81, a Safety instructor, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
