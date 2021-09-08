JOPLIN, MO - Beverly (Neely) Cossey, 82, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Fullerton Cemetery, Carthage. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO - Vernon Huffaker Jr., 92, a welder, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
