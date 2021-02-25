Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 3:47 pm
Joplin, MO
The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday reported five new deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 143.
The residents were two men in their 70s, a man in his 50s and two women in their 70s, health officials said.
