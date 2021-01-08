JASPER, MO - Norma "Sue" Rea, 71, a homemaker, passed away Thursday, Decemer 24, 2020. Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Jasper Christian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Weng Funeral Chapel, Jasper.
Clem was born on October 28, 1942, to Francis Clouse Ritter and Walter G. Ritter. He went home to glory on January 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ritter; sister, Nancy Ritter Schilling; one son, Andrew Vandermark and his wife Mattillyn; four daughters, Francis Stringent, Carla Mo…
WEBB CITY, MO - William Fredrick "Bill" Duensing, 90, retired MODOT supervisor, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by Hedge-Lewis-Goodwin Funeral Home, Webb City.
